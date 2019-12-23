resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TORC. Svb Leerink lowered resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 336,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $424,066.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,932,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,415,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,847,230. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in resTORbio by 25.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of resTORbio by 36.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 583,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of resTORbio by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TORC traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 72,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.50.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that resTORbio will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

