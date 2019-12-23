Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$327.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$500.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from C$370.00 to C$410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$416.84, for a total transaction of C$25,427.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,061,266.31. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Kane Weiser sold 284 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$418.38, for a total transaction of C$118,819.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,940.66. In the last three months, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock valued at $322,129.

Shopify stock traded down C$1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$512.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$445.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$439.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion and a PE ratio of -446.77. Shopify has a one year low of C$160.02 and a one year high of C$543.76.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

