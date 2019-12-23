Analysts Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) PT at $10.17

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAC. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a $11.00 price target on shares of TransAlta and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 12,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.21.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $449.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 12.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 727.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in TransAlta by 10.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 85,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in TransAlta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 533,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

