Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.43.

MRU has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Metro stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.32. 136,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Metro has a 12-month low of C$45.81 and a 12-month high of C$59.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$56.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

