Peercoin Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittylicious, BX Thailand and Tux Exchange. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and $41,796.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,476.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.02586643 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009143 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001841 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00553105 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,837,378 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, WEX, YoBit, CoinEgg, Bitsane, HitBTC, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, BX Thailand, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.