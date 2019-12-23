Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$13.00

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$13.75 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. CSFB cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CG traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 239,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.77. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -89.18.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$512.64 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.0700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

