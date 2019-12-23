Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Polar Power an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POLA. TheStreet lowered Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,474. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

