Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $844.03 Million

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $844.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $841.80 million and the highest is $848.30 million. Hologic posted sales of $830.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $865.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

HOLX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.58. 38,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,564. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.14. Hologic has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,988,288 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 3,466.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

