Zacks: Brokerages Expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.38 Million

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Equities research analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post sales of $31.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.46 million. Omeros reported sales of $22.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year sales of $109.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.84 million to $114.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $148.49 million, with estimates ranging from $102.48 million to $194.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at $530,213.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Omeros by 64.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Omeros by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Omeros by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,406. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. Omeros has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $710.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.65.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

