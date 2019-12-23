Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will report sales of $242.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.73 million. Masimo reported sales of $223.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $932.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $229.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,726. Masimo has a 12-month low of $98.23 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Also, Director Sanford Fitch sold 6,500 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $956,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,010 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 17,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $289,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

