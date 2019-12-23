Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,774. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $128,597.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,363,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,999.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,649 shares of company stock worth $2,710,884 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Essent Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth $87,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

