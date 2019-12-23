Insider Buying: Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).

ASX BRG traded up A$0.47 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$17.44 ($12.37). 166,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,067. Breville Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a 1-year high of A$19.66 ($13.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans; and juicers, sandwich makers, rice cookers, and food preparation products.

