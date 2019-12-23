Insider Buying: Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Ltd (ASX:BRG) insider Dean Howell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.84 ($11.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,205.00 ($59,719.86).
ASX BRG traded up A$0.47 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching A$17.44 ($12.37). 166,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,067. Breville Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$10.13 ($7.18) and a 1-year high of A$19.66 ($13.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67.
Breville Group Company Profile
