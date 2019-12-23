Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Trading Up 46.9% This Week

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Business Credit Substitute has a market cap of $615,828.00 and approximately $80,756.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and BiKi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

