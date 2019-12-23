Adelphoi (ADL) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a market cap of $68,262.00 and approximately $154.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s genesis date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

