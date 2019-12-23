Edgeless (EDG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,968.00

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,968.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, ABCC, Livecoin and Liqui. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Livecoin, ABCC, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

