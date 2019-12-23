Absolute Price Hits $0.0020 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Absolute has a market cap of $26,146.00 and $2,122.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00068860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00585658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00229137 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004532 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084020 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001905 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

