Tokenomy (TEN) Tops One Day Volume of $90,527.00

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and approximately $90,527.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokenomy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, LBank, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tokenomy Profile

Tokenomy’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

Tokenomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, LBank, Tokenomy, CoinBene, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.