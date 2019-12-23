IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0116

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $5.26 million and $5,311.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,010,210 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

