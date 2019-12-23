GAPS Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, GAPS has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $62.75 million and $1.11 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be bought for $6.27 or 0.00084020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00058019 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000914 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,475.23 or 0.99827996 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

