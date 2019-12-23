Zacks: Analysts Expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts expect CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) to post earnings per share of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.32. CBRE Group reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of CBRE traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 43,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,831. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,499,039.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

