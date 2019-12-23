Zacks: Brokerages Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post sales of $470.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $469.90 million and the highest is $471.20 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $460.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,370. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.48. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $803,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $6,114,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

