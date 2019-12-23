Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Caterpillar traded as high as $148.50 and last traded at $148.22, with a volume of 1102600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.57.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.93.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,141 shares of company stock worth $13,717,142. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

