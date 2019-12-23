Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $51.52, but opened at $50.21. Carnival shares last traded at $50.94, with a volume of 287,446 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $204,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 590,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 27,825 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carnival during the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.81.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

