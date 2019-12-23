CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CommVault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. CommVault Systems posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommVault Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CommVault Systems.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $167.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,029. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $32,466.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,374,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Al Bunte sold 117,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,684,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 525,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,442,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,332 shares of company stock worth $5,786,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 46.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,188,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,586,000 after purchasing an additional 697,987 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 963,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,831,000 after buying an additional 392,043 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 389,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after buying an additional 295,700 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 315,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after buying an additional 277,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after buying an additional 244,843 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

