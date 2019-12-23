$1.05 EPS Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

In related news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,309. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 171.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 274,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after buying an additional 187,710 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 171,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after buying an additional 134,655 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,370. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $56.37 and a one year high of $115.12. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

