Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oxford BioMedica (OXB)

12/19/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/19/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/5/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/5/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/15/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

11/4/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 657 ($8.64). The company had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a market cap of $504.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 590.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 628.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. Oxford BioMedica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 793 ($10.43).

In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,670.28 ($3,512.60). Insiders have bought 1,367 shares of company stock worth $801,718 in the last ninety days.

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

