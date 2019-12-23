Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Oxford BioMedica (OXB)

Oxford BioMedica (LON: OXB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/19/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 12/19/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 12/5/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 12/5/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
- 11/15/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
- 11/4/2019 – Oxford BioMedica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 657 ($8.64). The company had a trading volume of 26,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,000. The company has a market cap of $504.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 590.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 628.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.21. Oxford BioMedica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 461.50 ($6.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 793 ($10.43).
In other news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo purchased 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 554 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of £2,670.28 ($3,512.60). Insiders have bought 1,367 shares of company stock worth $801,718 in the last ninety days.
