Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) versus CIELO S A/S (NYSE:CIOXY) Critical Comparison

CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIELO S A/S 21.62% 17.83% 2.95% Envestnet -2.35% 8.44% 3.99%

CIELO S A/S has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CIELO S A/S and Envestnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIELO S A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Envestnet 0 3 6 1 2.80

Envestnet has a consensus price target of $75.44, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Envestnet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Envestnet is more favorable than CIELO S A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CIELO S A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIELO S A/S and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIELO S A/S $3.22 billion 1.71 $914.34 million N/A N/A Envestnet $812.36 million 4.60 $5.76 million $1.25 56.97

CIELO S A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats CIELO S A/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions. It also offers services related in the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; data transmission services to load fixed or mobile phone credits; software development and licensing of computer programs; electronic transactions processing; IT services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable; and data processing services and support services to medical companies. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

