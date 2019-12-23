Beam (BEAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.49 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00007330 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. During the last week, Beam has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $27.60 million and $20.49 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00047067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 50,288,080 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

