SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SEASPAN CORP/SH SH.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a net margin of 37.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSW. Bank of America downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pecaut & CO. grew its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 392,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 4,316.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,742 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth $98,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

SSW traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.30. The stock had a trading volume of 36,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

