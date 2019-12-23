Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.75 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. Applied Optoelectronics’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,261.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 10.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,632. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.