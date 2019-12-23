Solaris Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $397,698.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003024 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000255 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,756,649 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

