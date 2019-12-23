MASTERNET Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (MASH)

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. MASTERNET has a market cap of $4,949.00 and $196.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MASTERNET Token Profile

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASTERNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

