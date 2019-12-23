ZENZO (ZNZ) Hits Market Cap of $191,432.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ZENZO has a total market cap of $191,432.00 and $150.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00047067 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 22,973,251 coins and its circulating supply is 11,060,888 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io . ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

