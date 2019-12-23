Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Tops $68,266.00

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market cap of $68,266.00 and approximately $8,027.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00182328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01164916 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00116971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

