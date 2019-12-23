-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Moneygram International reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Moneygram International had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.99 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. 88,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,918,055. The firm has a market cap of $135.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. Moneygram International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

In other Moneygram International news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ripple Labs Inc. bought 626,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $2,569,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,237,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,573,844.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moneygram International during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

