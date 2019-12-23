Brokerages Expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Post $0.23 EPS

Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $262,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,843,665.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $173,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,487,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 359,487 shares of company stock worth $12,705,500. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $35.68. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,877. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.29 million, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

