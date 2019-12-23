Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 price objective on Juniper Networks and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.51. 99,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

