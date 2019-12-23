N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $153.30

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.30 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.95), with a volume of 163003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.10 ($1.88).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWNG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. N Brown Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 2.83 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.64%. N Brown Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

