Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.00

Gaming Realms PLC (LON:GMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.12), with a volume of 507783 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.90 ($0.12).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming Realms in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 million and a P/E ratio of 44.50.

In other news, insider Mark Blandford bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($526,177.32). Also, insider Michael Buckley bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33).

Gaming Realms Company Profile (LON:GMR)

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

