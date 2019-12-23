Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $315.00

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.14) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.14), with a volume of 64119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 million and a PE ratio of 25.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 289.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 284.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

In other Schroder Income Growth Fund news, insider Victoria Muir bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,850 ($3,749.01).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

