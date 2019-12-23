JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $782.00

JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 782 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 782 ($10.29), with a volume of 42563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 780 ($10.26).

The company has a market cap of $443.51 million and a P/E ratio of -56.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 725.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 707.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s payout ratio is currently -1.80%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

