Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $293.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.79), with a volume of 58785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $217.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.67%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

