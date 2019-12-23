Shires Income (LON:SHRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $299.46

Shires Income plc (LON:SHRS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 299.46 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 296.50 ($3.90), with a volume of 42169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 294 ($3.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.89. The company has a market cap of $89.41 million and a P/E ratio of 98.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. Shires Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

