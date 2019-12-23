STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 12-Month High at $412.00

STV Group Plc. (LON:STVG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 412 ($5.42) and last traded at GBX 412 ($5.42), with a volume of 47601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($5.00).

Several brokerages have recently commented on STVG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get STV Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.72.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.