SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $103.00

Shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.34), with a volume of 8341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.28).

The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million and a PE ratio of -51.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 86.26.

In other news, insider Peter Dicks bought 25,000 shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £21,750 ($28,610.89).

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

