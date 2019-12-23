Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,215.00

Alpha FX Group PLC (LON:AFX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,215 ($15.98) and last traded at GBX 1,192.50 ($15.69), with a volume of 9339 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,147.50 ($15.09).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 850.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.70 million and a PE ratio of 46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and option contracts.

