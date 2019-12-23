Fastjet (LON:FJET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Fastjet PLC (LON:FJET) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 47878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.32.

About Fastjet (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.