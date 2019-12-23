Rose Petroleum (LON:ROSE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01), with a volume of 747189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of $2.94 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.39.

In related news, insider Christopher Eadie acquired 759,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,595 ($9,990.79).

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

