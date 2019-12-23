Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.85

Fox Marble Holdings PLC (LON:FOX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 653567 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.93.

Fox Marble Company Profile (LON:FOX)

Fox Marble Holdings PLC operates as a marble company focuses on the extraction and processing of dimensional stone from quarries in the Republic of Kosovo and South East Europe. It operates four quarries, including Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë in Kosovo; and Prilep in Macedonia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

