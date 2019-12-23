TECSYS (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.49

TECSYS Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 5280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCS shares. National Bank Financial set a C$18.00 price objective on TECSYS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on TECSYS from C$18.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of TECSYS from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.88. The company has a market cap of $285.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

TECSYS (TSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TECSYS Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TECSYS Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, and point-of-use in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution management, transportation management, and supply management at point-of-use, as well as financial management and analytics solutions; ITopia, a Healthcare Logistics Platform.

